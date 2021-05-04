Man arrested following chase and crash into utility pole in Kent County

Police said the man ingested an unknown amount of drugs and he was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following the crash.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police have arrested a man who led police on a chase and crashed in utility pole in Kent County.

The chase began around 5:20 p.m. Monday, April 5 in Barry County. Police said the suspect involved was a 53-year-old from Nashville, Mich. He attempted to out run police and crashed into a utility pole on Kraft Avenue near 76th Street in Kent County, knocking power out to the area. Troopers responded to the crash and observed the subject with a knife, threatening suicide. Troopers were able to take the subject into custody without injuries.

Police said the man ingested an unknown amount of drugs and he was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following the crash.

