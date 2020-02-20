CORUNNA, Mich. — Authorities say a man charged in the slaying and mutilation of a man he met through the dating app Grindr was found unresponsive in his Michigan jail cell after not eating.

Shiawassee County jail officials say 50-year-old Mark Latunski was treated and taken to a hospital after being discovered on Tuesday. He was returned to his cell a short time later.

Police say he hasn't been eating since being lodged, but sheriff's officials would not characterize it as a hunger strike.

Latunksi is awaiting mental competency and forensic evaluations, which his attorney requested and a judge ordered last month.

Latunski was charged late last year with open murder, disinterment and other charges in the killing of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon. Authorities say he admitted to stabbing Bacon, slitting his throat and eating parts of his body.

