EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities in Montcalm County are looking for the driver of a vehicle who hit a man and left him injured in a ditch.

According to troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 8 on Youngman Road, near Roy Drive in Eureka Township.

Twenty-seven year-old Derrick Powers, from Sand Lake, was found injured in a ditch on the side of the road after being hit by a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital in Greenville before being flown to a hospital in Grand Rapids with severe injuries.

Investigators say Powers was hit by a vehicle going north on Youngman Road. He was found by a passerby who called 911. Based on Powers' injuries, troopers believe he may have been hit by an SUV or pickup truck.

The suspect vehicle and driver have not yet been located. Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.