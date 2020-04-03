ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — Authorities in Berrien County are hoping the public can help them safely located an 85-year-old man last seen leaving the hospital.

According to Michigan State Police, Peter Anthony Gagliardo was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 leaving Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph.

MSP said Gagliardo was leaving the hospital and headed back to his home in Dowagiac, but was not located.

Gagliardo is 5'7" and about 160 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown zip-up shoes or boots.

He was last known driving a black 2018 Ford Escape with the license plate 7J2050.

If you have information about Gagliardo's whereabouts, call 911 or the Pokagon Tribal Police at 269-783-2232.

