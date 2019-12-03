LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Attorney General's office successfully collected $111,453 in child support that was owed to a Genesee County family.

The wife fled her abusive husband in 1992 and sought refuge at a battered women's shelter, which left the family impoverished. The husband left with all of the family's possessions, including the children's clothes and toys.

Officials said the man consistently failed to make child support payments to the family, so the Michigan Attorney General's office tracked him down in the U.S. Virgin Islands where he had been hiding for several years.

U.S. Customs officials arrested the man at the St. Thomas U.S. Virgin Islands airport, the AG's office announced Tuesday.

“Those seeking to shirk their responsibility as parents should heed this warning: This office will do everything we can to find you and make certain your families are properly supported," said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Failing to pay child support is a felony, and the AG's office regularly tracks down parents to collect payments.

Rather than face felony charges, the man paid the entire amount of past-due child support payments.

The total past-due child support payments collected by the AG's office this year has reached nearly $4 million.

