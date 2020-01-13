BELLAIRE, Mich. — A Michigan hunter convicted of killing another hunter on the first day of the 2018 deer season was sentenced Monday to at least five years in prison.

David Barber of Gaylord was sentenced for involuntary manslaughter and a gun offense, about a month after a jury convicted him in Antrim County.

Investigators say Barber believed he had shot a deer but instead struck Justin Beutel, who was found slumped over a deer.

Barber will be eligible for parole after five years in prison.

More stories from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.