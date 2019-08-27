Although there still may be a few more summer days we can sneak in, fall is just around the corner.

If you're looking forward to sweaters, hot drinks, apple picking and Michigan's beautiful fall foliage, SmokyMountains.com is predicting when the best times are to see the fall colors.

The group says no map can be 100 percent accurate, but it provides a guide for people on when the colors will peak.

Here is what the map says:

Check out the interactive map here:

Week of Sept. 14

This is when the leaves will start to change in the Upper Peninsula with most areas being patchy. However the bulk of the Lower Peninsula will remain green at this time.

Week of Sept. 21

At this point, the Lower Peninsula will start to see minimal color changes. Northern Michigan will have patchy colors and the Upper Peninsula will see partial foliage changes.

Week of Sept. 28

This is when you might want to start planning a weekend trip to the U.P. All of the Upper Peninsula will be near peak this week and lower Michigan will be patchy.

Week of Oct. 5

This is when the Upper Peninsula will peak and you can see the beautiful fall foliage from Houghton to the Mackinac Bridge. Heading south, northern Michigan will be near peak and Lower Michigan will be partially changed.

Week of Oct. 12

The U.P. will be past peak colors at this point, but northern Michigan will reach its peak. Head up to Traverse City to see the colors during this week. Lower Michigan will be nearing the peak.

Week of Oct. 19

This is when foliage in Lower Michigan will peak, and West Michigan will be immersed in beautiful fall colors. At this point, Northern Michigan and the U.P. will be past peak.

Week of Oct. 26

At this point in the season, almost all of Michigan will be past peak. But if you still want to catch the state's fall foliage the southwestern most counties of Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph will still be in the peak. Farther south into Indiana and Illinois will also have peak colors at this time.

Week of Nov. 2

Most of the northern portion of the United States will be past peak during the first week of November. But peak colors can still be seen in the Great Plains area.

Week of Nov. 9 - 23

The peak colors continue to migrate south. At this point if you want to see peak fall colors, you might have to go for a drive.

Week of Nov. 30

Goodbye, fall.

