Marine veteran embarks on new mission for suicide prevention

"No matter who you are, you’re here for a reason."

HOLLAND, Mich. — Travis Snyder is taking his second journey across Michigan, raising awareness about suicide prevention.

13 ON YOUR SIDE first met up with Snyder last year, as he traveled around Lake Michigan on foot. Now, he's taking the same means of transportation from Holland to the Mackinac Bridge.

"Last year the trip was about 810 miles. This year it will be about 310 miles. I plan to walk roughly 22 miles per day to commemorate those that we lose per average per day to suicide, veteran brothers and sisters," Snyder explained.

While Snyder initially started his mission to raise awareness for suicide prevention among veterans, partnering with organizations like Mission 22, he said no one is excluded in this discussion surrounding mental health.

"It affects everybody in one way or another, suicide in general, depression in general," Snyder said, "and it's just important to let people know it’s okay to talk about your mental health challenges."

Snyder added that struggles amid COVID-19 may have increased a need for mental health resources.

"With everything going on with COVID, so many people, not only veterans are losing their jobs, losing their businesses."

He said his hope is to not only raise awareness of depression and suicide rates, but also the connections and resources that are available.

Community members can keep up with Snyder on his journey by following him on Facebook.

Veteran Suicide Awareness: Travis Hikes Around Lake Michigan Day 1 Complete! It was a hot, sunny first day for a stroll along the highway. But we made it safely with no issues. Didn't quite have as much distance between my starting and end point as anticipated, but this journey isn't just about numbers. Our mission is to be there for those in need.

He said many have already offered him a place to stay while he journeys across the state, and some have also planned to walk alongside him.

Snyder left from Holland on Monday morning, and expects the trip will take roughly two weeks to complete.