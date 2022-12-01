Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith facing felony weapons charge

Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said Mazi Smith will continue to participate as a member of the team as the case against him continues.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — East Kentwood grad and Michigan football defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge in Ann Arbor, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

The 21-year-old is accused of carrying a concealed weapon.

Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said despite the charge against him, Smith remains on the team.

"We are aware of the charge against Mazi from a traffic stop back in October. Mazi was honest, forthcoming and cooperative from the very beginning and is a tremendous young man. He is not and never has been considered a threat to the University or community," Manuel said.

"Based on the information communicated to us, we will continue to allow the judicial process to play out. Mazi will continue to participate as a member of the team."

Head football coach Jim Harbaugh had this to say:

"I have respect for our judicial process and with that respect brings confidence that a fair and just resolution is forthcoming. Mazi’s character and the trust that he has earned over the past four years will continue to be considered throughout the process."

Smith earned Big Ten Honorable Mention honors in 2021 with 2.5 tackles for loss.

Michigan takes on Purdue on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship game.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.