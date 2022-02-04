Here's how you can help summer food programs thrive

The MDE is encouraging all sponsors to continue programs to feed children throughout the summer.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) is working to continue summer meal programs with the help of Meet Up and Eat Up Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) sponsors.

The MDE says over 700 sponsors have opened sites serving meals to communities across Michigan. Sponsors are encouraged to continue these programs during the summer months, as many families rely on food banks and programs to keep their children healthy until school resumes.

“With many families in need and food banks in high demand, Michigan children are encouraged to use the summer food programs in their communities this summer,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice.

“Meals provided in summer food programs meet nutritional standards for students and help children in their growth and development. School districts and other summer food service sponsors are ready and available to serve nutritious meals to help boost children's learning.”

Rice says that community members can help these programs thrive by spreading the word, identifying potential site locations and contributing financially. Social media can also be used to spread information about the program.

“We are working to increase the awareness of the program’s availability, get more community members involved, and provide meals to as many children as we can across the state,” Rice said.

To find a SFSP site near you, click here. To learn more about the program and how you can help, click here.

