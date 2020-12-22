MDHHS confirms new MI COVID Alert text message outreach

The messages are sent to individuals based on publicly available resident contact information, according to the MDHHS.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) confirmed Monday the launch of a statewide text outreach aimed at increasing residents’ awareness of the state’s new exposure notification mobile app, MI COVID Alert.

The text messages began this month. They allow individuals to download MI COVID Alert and include information about the app and a link to the landing page on the state of Michigan coronavirus website.

“We want Michiganders to know this is a legitimate communication from the department as we encourage them to take this easy step to protect themselves and others by downloading the MI COVID Alert,” said Robert Gordon, director of MDHHS. “The more of us download the app, the safer we’ll be until a vaccine is available to the broader population.”

The messages are sent to individuals based on publicly available resident contact information, according to the MDHHS. Because app users are anonymous, some people who have already downloaded the app may still receive a text message.

According to a release from the MDHHS, the app has already been downloaded half a million times – a figure that represents a little more than 9.5% of 18 to 64-year-olds in Michigan.

More information about the MI COVID Alert app can be found here.

