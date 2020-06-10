Health department emergency order creates protections for long-term care facilities

An emergency order maintains protections for "Michigan’s most vulnerable populations and staff in residential care settings."

LANSING, Mich. — In the wake of a Michigan Supreme Court ruling that put dozens of COVID-19 executive orders in jeopardy, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is duplicating some of the mandates through emergency orders.

One of those issued Tuesday maintains protections at residential care, congregate care and juvenile justice facilities. Under the emergency order, the facilities are required to:

Notify employees and residents of positive COVID-19 cases within 12 hours of identification.

Inform legal guardians or health proxies for residents of COVID-19 cases within 24 hours.

Post a notice near the main entrance indicating a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Contact the local health department to report the presence of COVID-19.

The order also continues restrictions on residential care facilities, including nursing homes, assisted living and other long-term care facilities. Outdoor visits are still allowed with precautions, like maintaining six-feet separation between all people.

There are different rules for child care facilities and juvenile justice facilities.

The state health department cites Michigan public health code, saying it gives the director the authority to issue emergency orders during an epidemic "to protect the public health."

“Ensuring the health and safety of vulnerable Michiganders and those under our care is of the utmost importance,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said. “This order reestablishes protections that have helped Michigan sharply reduce the loss of life in nursing homes. With the level of COVID in Michigan rising again, these protections are more critical than ever.”

