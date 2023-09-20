MDHHS to focus on SNAP fraud prevention, detection thanks to nearly $750,000 grant

By preventing and detecting SNAP fraud, state officials hope to ensure the benefits are going to those who need it.

MICHIGAN, USA — The USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has awarded a nearly $750,000 grant to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to help prevent, detect and investigate SNAP fraud.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps eligible Michiganders buy food with a monthly allotment.

The $749,987 grant will be used to implement new best practices to prevent SNAP fraud. This will be done through new technology, like forensic examiner software and updated hardware, to help detect cybercrimes connected to SNAP benefits.

SNAP recipients will also be informed about security related to their benefits, and investigators with the MDHHS Office of Inspector General will attend a training course on interviewing techniques to aid SNAP fraud investigations.

By preventing and detecting SNAP fraud, state officials hope to guarantee the benefits are going to those who need it.

"This work benefits all Michigan residents by helping ensure that funds for public assistance programs are available to families that truly need them, and that taxpayer dollars are spent on their intended purpose,” said Inspector General Alan Kimichik.

State officials say there has been a nationwide increase in debit card skimming, and that this grant will help protect SNAP recipients protect their information.

“Michigan is committed to helping families in need put food on the table,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “This grant will help improve recipient fraud prevention, detection and investigation efforts for Michigan’s SNAP program, which will help ensure these benefits are being used properly and beneficiaries are not affected by bad actors fraudulently using their benefits.”

