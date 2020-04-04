The Michigan Department of Corrections reported its first death of an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19.

MDOC said the inmate was at Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson.

"This prisoner had not previously been tested and had never told healthcare that he was feeling sick," an update from MDOC said.

The man was found unresponsive in his cell and taken to the hospital where he later died. The hospital then tested him and the results came back positive for COVID-19.

"In a JPay message to prisoners this week, we reiterated how important it is for prisoners to let healthcare know if they are feeling sick," MDOC said.

The Department of Corrections currently has 207 positive cases of coronavirus among nine of its 29 prisons. The Parnall Correctional Facility reports the most cases with 90. MDOC is posting daily updates on the number of cases on its COVID-19 response website.

A Detroit transportation officer with the MDOC died from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

