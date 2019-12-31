GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For those enrolled in Michigan's Medicaid expansion program, new work requirements go into effect this week.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 1, abled-bodied adults ages 19 through 21 who are enrolled in "Healthy Michigan" will have to report 80 hours of work or job searching per month. If they don't, an individual could lose their health care coverage.

An individual can apply for an exemption, which according to Michigan.gov, excuses someone from having to tell the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services about work activity each month.

Exemption reasons are as follows:

pregnant or were pregnant in the last 2 months

or were pregnant in the last 2 months medically frail due to one or more of the following: physical, mental, or emotional condition that limits a daily activity, like bathing physical, intellectual, or developmental disability that makes it hard to do a daily living activity physical, mental, or emotional condition that needs to be checked often disability based on Social Security criteria (SSDI) chronic substance use disorder (SUD) serious and complex medical condistion, or special medical needs in a nursing home, hospice, or get home help services homeless a survivor of domestic violence

due to one or more of the following: the main caretaker for a family member under 6 (one parent per household)

(one parent per household) a full-time student

under age 21 and were in Michigan foster care

in prison or jail in the last 6 months

in the last 6 months getting State of Michigan unemployment benefits

benefits getting temporary or permanent disability payments from a private insurer or the government

from a private insurer or the government a medical condition that limits work , approved by a doctor

, approved by a doctor caring for a dependant with a disability and has a doctor's order for full-time care (one claim per household)

and has a doctor's order for full-time care (one claim per household) caring for a person who cannot make decisions for themselves

good cause . The beneficiary or a family member: has a serious illness, or is hospitalized, or has a disability that meets the government definition.

. The beneficiary or a family member:

Someone may be exempt (excused) for up to one year and the exemption can be renewed. In some cases, MDHHS will already know someone is exempt (excused) and will apply the exemption automatically.

Requests have to be filed with the MDHHS by Jan. 31.

There is a lawsuit in court right now challenging the work requirement. Earlier this month, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer requested a delay in the rules but Republican legislative leaders rejected said request.

RELATED: Lawsuit challenges Medicaid work requirements in Michigan

RELATED VIDEO:

More State News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.