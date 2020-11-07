Meijer: All customers must wear a face covering or mask in stores

Meijer is reminding customers that masks are required.

Meijer said starting Saturday, July 11, all customers must wear a face covering or a mask while shopping at any of their stores in Michigan.

While the store has previously said masks are required, under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's latest executive order this is now enforceable. The governor said masks are required in indoor public spaces, or violators could face a misdemeanor which carries a $500 fine. The order was issued to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses are also required to refuse or deny service to people who don't wear masks.

Meijer said Saturday, "we encourage customers to consider using Meijer Home Delivery or Curbside pick-up as alternative options for their shopping needs."

Under the executive order, people who are medically unable to tolerate a mask are not required to wear one.

