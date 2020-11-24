Meijer limits alcohol sales for holiday season

This limit of two items does not apply to wine, beer, or gift sets.

MICHIGAN, USA — New booze restrictions have been put in place at Meijer to make sure there is not a shortage on brands through the holidays.

The alcohol limit applies only to spirits such as whiskey, vodka and tequila, and it relates to each individual item, said Meijer's Senior Director of Corporate Communications Frank Guglielmi.

A customer can purchase as much of any spirit they want, but they can only purchase two of any individual brand.

"For example, customers can buy six bottles of Vodka, but it would need to be two bottles each of three different brands of Vodka," Guglielmi said.

This limit of two items does not apply to wine, beer, or gift sets.

