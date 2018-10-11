Dexter Community School students watched this morning as a bus driver ran over an injured deer to end its suffering.

In a letter addressed to families of Dexter students, the district said a deer was hit by a "private vehicle" off Dan Hoey Road early Friday morning and then wandered into the bus hub, where students were arriving for the day.

The statement began quite ominously:

"Some days, small-town living presents unusual challenges. Today is one of those."

“In an attempt to quickly put the suffering animal out of its pain, a member of our transportation team instinctively drove over the deer to end its suffering," the statement read.

Then members quickly disposed of the remains.

But unfortunately, the act did not go unseen.

"Regrettably, some students witnessed one or more of these unfortunate events this morning. All students are safe.”

The statement goes on to say that the act is not one the school condones, and it is deeply regretted due to the traumatizing nature of it all.

Parents on social media reacted with shock, naturally.

