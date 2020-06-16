Michigan group is short signatures to ban abortion method

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vowed to veto identical legislation.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's elections bureau says a group failed to collect enough petition signatures to put veto-proof legislation before the Republican-led Legislature that would prohibit a second-trimester abortion procedure.

Monday’s report was a blow to the Michigan Values Life committee.

It submitted 380,000 signatures in December, 40,000 more than needed.

Staff in the elections bureau, however, estimated there are only about 333,000 valid signatures — 7,276 short.

The staff recommends that the bipartisan Board of State Canvassers deny certification when it meets Thursday.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vowed to veto identical legislation. But a governor’s veto can be bypassed through the initiative process.

