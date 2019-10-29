LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is joining Democratic lawmakers to support a repeal of Michigan's abortion restrictions and regulations.

The legislation introduced Tuesday won't advance in the Republican-led Legislature. But the Democratic governor said it's important to advocate for the proposed Michigan Reproductive Health Act because residents "value a woman's right to choose."

The bills would repeal an unenforced 1931 law that bans virtually all abortions, remove a parental consent requirement and lift a 24-hour waiting period.

The legislation would reinforce abortion rights at a time states have passed restrictions conservatives hope will lead the Supreme Court to review Roe v. Wade.

Michigan anti-abortion groups are circulating petitions to significantly restrict a common second-trimester procedure and ban abortion as early as six weeks. The Legislature could bypass Whitmer and enact the measures.

