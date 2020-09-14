x
Michigan launches $5M in ads to urge masks to fight virus

Two feature military members saying they wear a face covering to protect their freedom and the freedom of others.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressing the state's COVID-19 response on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan is launching a $5 million advertising campaign to urge people to wear a mask to fight the coronavirus, with a focus on appealing to those who believe the state’s requirement infringes on their rights.

The “spread hope, not COVID” message includes three public service announcements.

They say it can reduce the chance of spreading the virus by 70%. In one ad, a sergeant puts on a mask showing the American flag. 

