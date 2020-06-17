Michigan AG to review 2014 shopping mall death of black man

Nessel’s office says Southfield police and the prosecutor’s office have requested that she review the case.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Michigan’s Attorney General will review the 2014 death of a 25-year-old black man who died during a struggle with security guards at a suburban Detroit shopping mall.

Dana Nessel’s office says Tuesday that it will look into how McKenzie Cochran died as protests continue in the Detroit area and across the country following last month’s death of George Floyd.

Police in Southfield initially investigated Cochran’s death before turning the case over to the Oakland County prosecutor’s office which decided not to issue criminal charges against the security guards.

Nessel’s office says Southfield police and the prosecutor’s office have requested that she review the case.