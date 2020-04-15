Michigan airports are getting $256 million in grants because of the CARES Act, the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The Federal Aviation Administration funding will help support airports experiencing severe economic struggles because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 90 airports will receive funding, including:

Detroit Metropolitan: $141.8 million

Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International: $19.1 million

Sawyer International, Gwinn: $18 million

Alpena County Regional, Alpena: $17.9 million

Gerald R. Ford International, Grand Rapids: $16.2 million

Cherry Capital, Traverse City: $14.8 million

Capital Region International, Lansing: $10.3 million

Bishop International, Flint: $7.2 million

MBS International, Muskegon: $1.9 million

Pellston Regional Airport of Emmet County: $1.1 million

Delta County, Escanaba: $1 million

Houghton County Memorial, Hancock: $1 million

Iron Mountain, Ford: $1 million

Muskegon: $1 million

Chippewa County International, Sault Ste. Marie: $1 million

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every business sector — big and small — across Michigan and these grants will provide much-needed resources to help airports across the state weather this public health crisis and be prepared when more people resume air travel,” said Whitmer. “I want to thank our congressional leaders for securing this critical funding.”

