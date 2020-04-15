Michigan airports are getting $256 million in grants because of the CARES Act, the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.
The Federal Aviation Administration funding will help support airports experiencing severe economic struggles because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 90 airports will receive funding, including:
- Detroit Metropolitan: $141.8 million
- Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International: $19.1 million
- Sawyer International, Gwinn: $18 million
- Alpena County Regional, Alpena: $17.9 million
- Gerald R. Ford International, Grand Rapids: $16.2 million
- Cherry Capital, Traverse City: $14.8 million
- Capital Region International, Lansing: $10.3 million
- Bishop International, Flint: $7.2 million
- MBS International, Muskegon: $1.9 million
- Pellston Regional Airport of Emmet County: $1.1 million
- Delta County, Escanaba: $1 million
- Houghton County Memorial, Hancock: $1 million
- Iron Mountain, Ford: $1 million
- Muskegon: $1 million
- Chippewa County International, Sault Ste. Marie: $1 million
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every business sector — big and small — across Michigan and these grants will provide much-needed resources to help airports across the state weather this public health crisis and be prepared when more people resume air travel,” said Whitmer. “I want to thank our congressional leaders for securing this critical funding.”
