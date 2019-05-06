GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Michigan is at the top of the list for many great things, like where to raise a family or take a summer vacation.

However, they're not all good.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan is among the 10 states with the most victims of catfishing, according to an analysis of FBI data from SocialCatfish.com.

Catfishing is when someone fakes their identity online to scam for money, romance or to physically hurt someone.

The Better Business Bureau says it receives countless complaints about online dating scams each year.

The 10 states with the most victims in 2018, according to the Free Press, include California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois and North Carolina.

The best ways to spot a scammer are those who ask for money, refuse to video chat or meet in person, are stationed overseas, or just seem too good to be true.

