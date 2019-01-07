LANSING, Mich. — Get ready to pay more for car insurance.

Monday, the annual fee for the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association went up to $220 per year. The organization says the fee hike is due to a higher number of claims, rising medical costs and lower-than-expected investment earnings.

The association is a state entity that reimburses those who are insured for personal injury protection benefits.

The fee revenue largely covers care for people with brain, spinal cord, back and neck injuries.

Next July, drivers will get the option of how much personal protection they want to pay for because of a bill signed by Governor Whitmer back in May.

RELATED: Michigan governor signs overhaul to cut high auto premiums

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.