West Michigan beach forecast | Dangerous waves, currents expected Monday & Tuesday

The National Weather Service is warning beachgoers to steer clear of the water and piers at the start of the week as winds will be fueling large waves.

MICHIGAN, USA — Most of Michigan's lakeshore is under an advisory for large waves and dangerous currents Monday with increasing risk Tuesday.

The National Weather Service expects winds to increase Monday which will fuel waves and dangerous conditions through Tuesday evening.

All West Michigan beaches are impacted, with winds from the north to northwest reaching speeds of 15-39 mph.

Waves on Lake Michigan are expected to build 3 to 5 feet Monday and increase to 6 to 9 feet Tuesday.

The NWS says the largest waves will hit Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Beachgoers should know the north side of the piers will become especially dangerous.

