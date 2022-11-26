Gov. Whitmer declares Saturday as 'Beat the Buckeyes Day'

"There is no better Michigan tradition than watching the Wolverines beat that team down south," said Gov. Whitmer.

MICHIGAN, USA — Ahead of the rivalry game between Ohio State University and University of Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared Saturday, Nov. 26 as "Beat the Buckeyes Day."

The teams will face off Saturday in Ohio.

"There is no better Michigan tradition than watching the Wolverines beat that team down south," said Gov. Whitmer. "Whether you're a Spartan or a Wolverine, let's come together this Saturday and show the Buckeyes what Michigan grit and determination can do. Let's get this W!"

The University of Michigan is undefeated heading into the game.

"I can't wait to watch Coach Harbaugh and the Wolverines continue their undefeated march towards the Big Ten Championship and the Playoffs this Saturday," said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. "I know the Wolverines will emerge The Victors, because we are the Leaders and Best. Go Blue, Beat Ohio!"

This will be the 118th game between Ohio State University and University of Michigan. Michigan took home the victory at both the first game in 1897 and the most recent game in 2021.

Both teams are undefeated with the Wolverines ranked 3rd and the Buckeyes ranked 2nd overall. This will be the 12th time that the teams have faced off while both ranked in the top five. The winner of the game will move on to the Big Ten Championship game in December.

The game kicks off at noon.

