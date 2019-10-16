A bill introduced to the Michigan Senate Monday proposes making the monarch butterfly the official insect for the state.

Michigan is one of three states that does not have an official state insect.

The Senate bill was introduced by Sens. Rosemary Bayer, Dayna Polehanki, Sylvia Santana and Erika Geiss. A similar proposal was put forth in the Michigan House in April.

The Michigan DNR says millions of monarchs migrate across the United States every year, spending their summers in Michigan and winters in Mexico.

Michigan is an important state for Eastern monarchs' migration pattern. Michigan State University says monarchs typically lay their eggs on milkweed, which is common in southern Michigan.

Michigan already has several designated wildlife, including the apple blossom as the state flower, the white pine as the state tree and the Petoskey stone as the state stone.

If the bill passes, it will go into effect within 90 days of being approved.

