MICHIGAN, USA — With over 100 public beaches along the nation's largest freshwater coastline, Michiganders have a lot to be thankful for. That's why on the state's 183rd birthday, Pure Michigan's Vice President David Lorenz is encouraging people to enjoy the four seasons it offers.

"If you like...going fishing, [or] just crossing that beautiful Mackinac Bridge, you can do that in a state that offers something for everybody, except for maybe sharks and saltwater," Lorenz said.

Michigan was declared a state on Jan. 26, 1837, and since then, it has become a hub for outdoor activities year-round.

Michigan residents and visitors have the opportunity to snow ski or hike Michigan's hills, snowmobile or hunt through Michigan's 19 million acres of forests, play ice hockey or boat on its 11,000 lakes and more.

You don't have to be an outdoor-lover to enjoy Michigan's wonders. "You can enjoy them as a spectator as well," Lorenz said.

Fast facts about Michigan

Over 100 public beaches

The nation's largest freshwater coastline

129 lighthouses

10 shipwreck-diving preserves

103 sate parks

19 million acres of forests

111 managed wildlife areas statewide

11,000 lakes

Automotive (Ford) and musical roots (Motown) in Detroit

"The truth is, we have really neat places all over the state: small towns, big communities, and experiences for everybody," Lorenz said.

He is especially encouraging people to enjoy Michigan's outdoor and indoor activities ahead of National Plan For Vacation Day, which is Jan. 28.

Read more: Plan a Michigan vacation on National Plan for Vacation Day

"If you don't plan it, you won't do it," Lorenz said.

He encourages people to check out the "Things To Do" tab on Pure Michigan's website for ideas about how to explore Michigan.

RELATED VIDEO:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.