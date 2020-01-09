Michigan bowling alley closing after more than 50 years

Diana Raab and Eric Hall believe bowling alleys can operate safely amid the virus but they remain closed in Michigan.

BROOKLYN, Mich. — The coronavirus has knocked down the pins at a Michigan bowling alley.

After more than 50 years, Brooklyn Lanes in Brooklyn will not reopen, even if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifts restrictions that have kept bowling alleys closed since March.

Diana Raab and Eric Hall believe bowling alleys can operate safely amid the virus but they remain closed in Michigan.

They’ve been lifted by many messages of support since announcing the decision last week.

Bowlers can pick up their equipment Wednesday and Saturday. Raab says, “I’m glad we had that impact.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.