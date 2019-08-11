LANSING, Mich. — A set of companion bills introduced in the Michigan House and Senate would require horse-drawn buggies to display lights while operating on the roads at night.

Both bills were put forward by Republican lawmakers on Thursday, Nov. 7. They propose that horse-drawn buggies would need two lights on the front, two lights on the back and two amber warning lights.

The lights would need to be illuminated at night or during times of low visibility and heavy traffic, according to the lawmakers. If the bills become law, violators would face a $200 fine.

In 2019, there have been five reported crashes involving horse-drawn buggies and motorized vehicles in southwest Michigan. In those crashes, six children were killed.

Michigan has a population of about 15,000 Amish, according to the World Population Review.

Similar laws have been passed in Pennsylvania and Maine, states that have a significantly larger Amish populations than Michigan.

Both the House and the Senate bills have been referred to transportation committees.

►Read the House bill here and the Senate bill here.

