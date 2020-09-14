Board delays final decision on gun ban at Michigan Capitol

Commissioners say they want to meet with lawmakers to discuss funding for enforcement making a final decision.

LANSING, Mich. — A board that oversees Michigan’s Capitol building has put off making a final decision about whether to ban guns there.

The Michigan State Capitol Commission on Monday voted against two motions to ban all long guns and the open carrying of any gun at the Capitol.

Commissioners say they want to meet with lawmakers to discuss funding for enforcement making a final decision.

Their vote came more than four months after armed protesters opposed to the governor’s coronavirus shutdowns entered the building.

