Michigan state Christmas tree installed at Capitol

The tree lighting will take place on Friday, Nov. 20 from 6-8 p.m.

LANSING, Mich. — About two months before Dec. 25, the state Christmas tree has been harvested and installed on the Capitol grounds.

The official 2020 tree, a 58-foot blue spruce, was selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) on Oct. 30. The spruce was donated by Larry and Annette Moshkosky and placed in front of the state Capitol on Saturday, Oct. 31.

This is the first tree to come from Lansing and 11th harvested from the Lower Peninsula.

“This year’s tree is a perfect shape and size and looks great in its place in front of the Capitol,” said Heath Miller, DTMB state Christmas tree crew supervisor. “This tree was nominated 14 years ago, however it wasn’t big enough at the time. Since then it has grown beautifully and will look great lit up for the holidays.”

The Hi-Ball Company of Lansing provided a crane and crew to hoist the blue spruce up at the intersection of Capitol and East Michigan avenues.

"2020 has been a very challenging year for many people," said homeowner Annette Moshkosky. "I'm just so excited for our tree to be a part of Michigan's holiday season and hope it brings joy to all who visit it."

The tree lighting will take place on Friday, Nov. 20 from 6-8 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.