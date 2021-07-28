Michigan city bans chickens, coyotes and even tigers as pets

It goes into effect in mid-August.

MICHIGAN, USA — When chickens come home to roost, they better make sure it’s not in Marysville.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports that city leaders in the community about 65 miles northeast of Detroit have enacted a new law banning chickens, pheasants, badgers, kangaroos, coyotes and even cougars and tigers.

It goes into effect in mid-August. City Manager Randy Fernandez told the city council Monday that the new domestic animals and fowl ordinance was crafted after some residents complained about neighbors who owned chickens and crowing roosters.

He says the new law tightens the limit on what animals will be allowed in the city as pets.

