ISHPEMING, Mich. (AP) — An arsonist has severely hampered Santa's toy production this fall.

Mlive.com reports that Ishpeming Police on Saturday asked for the public's help in solving the overnight arson and property damage case involving the Santa's Workshop building used at Christmastime.

Police said officers were dispatched to the site where the building is stored to find the structure destroyed. A city-owned pickup parked in the area was also damaged.

Residents expressed their dismay on the police department's social media site. Some offered to rebuild it for free in time for Christmas.

One commenter suggested the guilty party rebuild it at no cost in addition to facing criminal charges.

Another said that it's "sad that the actions of a few people can ruin it for so many."

