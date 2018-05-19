LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Rick Snyder's administration is nearing completion of the country's strictest drinking water rules for lead.

It's a plan that would eventually result in the replacement of all 500,000 lead service pipes in Michigan despite opposition from municipalities and utilities.

The rules will take effect unless a legislative committee objects by June. Lawmakers are unlikely to intervene after successfully nudging the state Department of Environmental Quality to scale back parts of the proposal that could still cost $2.5 billion over decades.

The money is expected to largely come from water customers.

The "action level" for lead would drop from 15 parts per billion - the federal limit - to 12 parts per billion in 2025.

Snyder says Flint's water crisis exposed problems with lead rules and Michigan must adopt changes.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.