Whitmer signs law allowing alcohol to be sold at public university athletic events

LANSING, Mich. — A new state law allows alcoholic drinks to be sold at college sporting events in Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Tuesday allowing liquor licenses to be issued to sporting venues at public universities, including Michigan State in East Lansing and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

"Authorizing the legal sale of alcohol at sporting events will bring us on equal footing with other universities, help reduce the likelihood of binge drinking before games, and bring in a heck of a lot more revenue that we can use to improve the student experience," Whitmer said in a statement.

“I applaud the Governor for recognizing the inherent fairness issues contained in Senate Bill 247 and her signature on my legislation,” Sen. Sean McCann (D-Kalamazoo) said. “It is a basic issue of equality to patrons: why should VIPs get to enjoy the beverage of their choice and other attendees not? This levels the playing field and will allow all patrons 21 and over at intercollegiate sporting events the ability to enjoy the event with an alcoholic beverage if they choose to.”

Whitmer also signed legislation making liquor-to-go permanent, which is expected to generate revenue for restaurants and small businesses.

