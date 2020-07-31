Whitmer: August is Community Health Worker Appreciation Month in Michigan

There are more than 600 community health workers in Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed that August 2020 will be Community Health Worker Appreciation Month in Michigan. In a news release, she encouraged Michiganders to use this month to thank community health workers who have been working to fight COVID-19.

“Community health workers have risen to the occasion to protect Michigan residents and battle COVID-19,” said Whitmer. “We are grateful for community health workers who continue to work hard to provide health services to communities across the state. I encourage each and everyone of us to show our appreciation to community health workers by taking steps to make their jobs easier by washing our hands frequently, practicing social distancing, and wearing a mask.”

There are more than 600 community health workers in Michigan across 37 community health services that work with the state.

The news release notes that community health workers are "vital to reaching underserved areas," and that COVID-19 has highlighted health inequities that impact communities of color.

