LANSING, Mich. — Michigan companies are looking for fill thousands of jobs to support work during the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials said Tuesday.

Some of the industries hiring include logistics, healthcare, manufacturing and agribusiness industries. The state's employment search engine lists all of the vacancies.

Employers who are looking to hire during the pandemic are asked to use the COVID-19 hiring in-take form.

“Michiganders are tough and hardworking, especially in times of crisis,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Tens of thousands of open jobs are available right now with more than 2,000 Michigan companies and organizations hiring to continue providing critical services.”

Michigan's Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio said that many Michiganders have been displaced from work because of the pandemic and he encourages those who are unemployed to search for jobs through the state's website.

MiTalent.org has an enhanced search functionality on the homepage now to better connect job seekers with employers during this time period.

Last week, 129,000 Michigan residents filed for unemployment. Whitmer has expanded the unemployment program so that more people qualify for benefits during the pandemic.

