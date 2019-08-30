This weekend, take the time to look up at the night sky. You just might see Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights.
There is a forecasted widespread Northern Lights event coming to the northern portion of the United States this weekend.
The University of Alaska - Fairbanks issued a forecast of the Kp level, the index used to measure light in the atmosphere, expected in the next few days.
Scientists from the university are forecasting a Kp value of 6, and call for 'high auroral activity.'
As long as the skies are clear, the lights could be visible in much of the state. Just head a little further north, find a dark spot away from city lights and look up.
News Center Maine contributed to this reporting.
