Michigan deer herd in good shape for fall hunting season

The DNR says a number of rules have been revised to make them more understandable, grant more flexibility and provide more value for time and money.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Wildlife officials say Michigan's deer herd is in good shape and predict a strong fall hunting season.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources' annual forecast says conditions across the state are as good as in 2019 or better, thanks to a mild winter and plentiful food.

The season began with this weekend’s Liberty Hunt for young people and hunters with disabilities.

