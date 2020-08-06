x
michigan

Michigan seeks disaster declaration after 2 dam failures

The nearly 100-year-old Edenville Dam in Midland failed on May 19.
Credit: Governor's Office

MIDLAND, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will request a federal disaster declaration for the Midland area, where a failure of two dams destroyed 150 houses and caused more than $200 million in damage.

Under a disaster declaration, Whitmer said Monday she hopes to gain Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance as soon as possible to provide a wide range of service such as crisis counseling, road repairs and loans to homeowners.

The nearly 100-year-old Edenville Dam in Midland failed on May 19, forcing 10,000 residents to evacuate their homes as flood waters raged through the area. 

