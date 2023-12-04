Bills aiming to expand distracted driving laws in Michigan

The three-bill package would update and expand the state's current anti-texting and driving laws.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Texting while driving has been banned in Michigan for more than 10 years, but now lawmakers in Lansing are trying to make it illegal to use your phone altogether.

A committee hearing for a bipartisan package of bills was held Tuesday, but no vote was ever taken.

Many are hopeful the bills will get signed into law before Memorial Day.

Steve Kiefer, the father of Mitchel Kiefer, who lost his life back in 2016 after being hit by a distracted driver, is one of the people pushing for the legislation. He says these laws are designed to save more lives.

The three-bill package would update and expand the state's current anti-texting and driving laws. It would include using any electronic device for streaming, using social media or making a video call.



If passed, it would make Michigan would be the 26th state to have hands-free driving laws.



There would be consequences for those found violating the laws. A first violation would mean a $100 fine plus 16 hours of community service. A second infraction will lead to a $250 fine and 24 hours of community service. Three or more would get your license suspended for up to 90 days.

Kiefer’s son Mitchel was on his way back to Michigan State University when he died in a crash on I-96. A distracted driver rear ended him, pushing his vehicle into oncoming traffic, and the 18-year-old was killed instantly.



Kiefer started a foundation in memory of his son and has since been pushing for legislation to honor his legacy.

"In every state where we have these bills passed into law, the crashes are reduced. The deaths are reduced. Even insurance rates come down,” Kiefer said.

There would be exceptions to the ban such as CB or ham radios, a commercial two-way radio or other electronic medical devices. Police, fire and EMS equipment would also be spared and those using their phones to text or call 911 in an emergency.

Services in modern vehicles like Apple CarPlay or a GPS would still be usable under the laws.

Lawmakers say they are hoping to take up the legislation very soon.

