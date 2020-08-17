x
Michigan DNR sets online auction of 200-plus land parcels

LANSING, Mich. — More than 200 parcels of state-managed land are scheduled for online auction in September and October. 

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources says surplus land sales are part of its public land strategy and that the parcels feature lake frontage, trail access and small lots that can be extended to neighborhood lots. 

Ten online auctions will be held between Sept. 8 and Oct. 5. 

There will be 225 surplus properties. They are primarily are located in Michigan’s central and northern Lower Peninsula and in the Upper Peninsula. Several of the largest parcels are in Allegan, Antrim, Newaygo, Oscoda and Otsego counties. 

Properties range in size from under an acre to 40 acres. 

