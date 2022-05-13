5-year-old boy hurt in dog attack, Michigan State Police investigating

The mother of the 5-year-old says he suffered many bad gashes to his neck, face and head after two dogs attacked him Thursday.

HOWARD CITY, Mich. — Editor's note: Some of the images in this report may not suitable for all readers.

A 5-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after his family says two dogs attacked him Thursday afternoon in Howard City.

Ashley White, the mother of 5-year-old Hunter, told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the incident happened at the boy's grandmother's house in the 8600 block of Algonac Trail Thursday afternoon.

She says Hunter was outside playing with his 3-year-old sister when two dogs described as Pitbulls got out of their neighbor's son's van.

The man was apparently getting something out of the van when the dogs jumped out, ran and then attacked Hunter, White says.

The grandmother was inside when the attack happened, and White says her 3-year-old daughter rushed inside to get help.

White says Hunter suffered broken bones and many bad gashes to his neck, face and head. He's at the hospital recovering and has already underwent surgery, White says.

The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.

Montcalm County Animal Control told 13 ON YOUR SIDE their crews have not yet been to the incident location and are awaiting a call from the MSP.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.