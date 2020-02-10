Michigan offering priority appointments for driver's licenses

The appointments will be open for booking Friday afternoon.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan extended the deadline for many residents to renew their driver's licenses because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that grace period expired on Sept. 30.

Now, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has announced that branch offices will offer priority appointments for driver's licenses and state IDs from Monday, Oct. 5 through Monday, Nov. 2.

The appointments will be available from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday for residents who need to get a first-time license or ID, replace a license, or correct a license or ID.

“These appointments will ensure customers get the new or replacement driver’s license or state ID they may need as soon as possible,” Benson said. “Prioritizing these appointments is another way we are ensuring continued service to Michigan residents during this pandemic.”

The appointments will be open for booking Friday afternoon at michigan.gov/SOS or by calling 888-SOS-MICH.

