MICHIGAN, USA — Vacation homes are usually associated with sandy beaches and palm trees. According to a new study, folks are more inclined to visit the Midwest for their vacations, but it's not Michigan.
The study, done by IPX1031, a Fidelity national financial company, found that since 2009, the state of Michigan has experienced the fourth slowest growth rate in the nation with a 13.5% increase in the number of vacation homes.
The state with the highest growth was Montana at 63%. The top 10 includes:
- Montana (63%)
- Mississippi (58%)
- Idaho (56%)
- Nevada (51%)
- Alaska (48%)
- New Mexico (43%)
- Oregon (43%)
- Missouri (43%)
- Arkansas (42%)
- Kansas (41%)
The only states below Michigan were Wyoming (5%), Ohio (11%) and Oklahoma (11%).
