MICHIGAN, USA — Vacation homes are usually associated with sandy beaches and palm trees. According to a new study, folks are more inclined to visit the Midwest for their vacations, but it's not Michigan.

The study, done by IPX1031, a Fidelity national financial company, found that since 2009, the state of Michigan has experienced the fourth slowest growth rate in the nation with a 13.5% increase in the number of vacation homes.

The state with the highest growth was Montana at 63%. The top 10 includes:

Montana (63%) Mississippi (58%) Idaho (56%) Nevada (51%) Alaska (48%) New Mexico (43%) Oregon (43%) Missouri (43%) Arkansas (42%) Kansas (41%)

The only states below Michigan were Wyoming (5%), Ohio (11%) and Oklahoma (11%).

