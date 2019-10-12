GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are countless Christmas classics that we all know and love, but only one reigned supreme in the Mitten.

According to a recent survey from House Method, "A Christmas Story" is Michigan's favorite Christmas movie.

Nearly half of the country — 24 states, to be exact — chose the 1983 film as their favorite. Other flicks getting top votes across the country included "Elf" in 11 states, "Home Alone" in four, "It's a Wonderful Life" in three, and both "Die Hard" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" were the top movies in two states each.

In terms of percentage, however, the vote was much closer. "A Christmas Story" got 12.8% of the vote and "Elf" was a snowflake away at 11.2%.

Five other movies topped the list in one state apiece — "A Charlie Brown Christmas," "A Christmas Carol," "Christmas Vacation," "Miracle on 34th Street" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

To conduct the survey, House Method asked more than 4,500 Americans what about their favorite Christmas movie. They also asked the debate-sparking question, "Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?"

As a whole, nearly 60% of the United States said "Die Hard" is not a Christmas movie. In Michigan, 37% of people said yes.

