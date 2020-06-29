Lighting fireworks is now allowed in Michigan through the Fourth of July

Here's what you need to know about the new fireworks laws, fines and being mindful of veterans.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2020 fireworks season in Michigan has officially started.

The season officially started at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 29, and runs through 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

At the end of 2018, the state of Michigan established new fireworks laws to give local communities the option to lower the number of days when fireworks can be set off.

The laws limited the number of days residents can set off fireworks from 30 to 11 or 12, depending on what day of the week July 5 falls on.

Other times fireworks can be used include:

11 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. June 29 to July 4

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. July 5, if that date is a Friday or Saturday

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day

The Grand Rapids City Commission also approved changes to fireworks fines. The new civil fine is $1,000 for each violation of the fireworks ordinance. Previously, it was $50 for the first offense, $100 for a repeat offense and $200 for the second and subsequent offenses.

Supporting veterans

For many veterans, fireworks include reminders that trigger uneasiness and discomfort. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates as many as 20% of veterans who served in Iraq or Afghanistan have PTSD.

If you're hosting a party, ask if any veterans you invite have a hard time around Independence Day, and think about alternatives to loud fireworks.

If you live near a veteran, experts suggest letting them know before you start setting up your display for the holiday.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety provided the following information so everyone can have a safe 4th of July:

Consumer and Low Impact Fireworks Safety Tips

Never allow young children to handle fireworks

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

Never hold lit fireworks in your hands

Only use away from people, houses and flammable material

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Never ignite devices in a container

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Keep a bucket of water and fire extinguisher nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire

Never use illegal or homemade fireworks

Sparklers burn at 1200 degrees Fahrenheit. Don’t allow children to hold sparklers

Don’t ignite fireworks in the woods, dunes, or other areas of high fire danger

Be respectful of your neighbors. Fireworks can cause stress for individuals with PTSD. Also, fireworks often agitate pets, especially dogs.

