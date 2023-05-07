It's illegal to set off any more fireworks today. You could face a $1,000 fine

Overnight, Kent County dispatchers have fielded more than 30 calls complaining about fireworks between 11:45 p.m. and 5 a.m.

MICHIGAN, USA — While you may have some leftover bottle rockets from your July 4th celebrations, Michigan law prohibits the lighting of any more fireworks.

The cutoff point for legal Fourth of July fireworks was 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Those breaking the rules could face a $1,000 fine.

Here are the number of fireworks calls/complaints that dispatchers in Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon fielded between 11:45 p.m. on July 4 through 5 a.m. July 5th:

KENT COUNTY – 32 CALLS

OTTAWA COUNTY – 11 CALLS

MUSKEGON COUNTY – 17 CALLS

At the end of 2018, the state of Michigan established new fireworks laws to give local communities the option to lower the number of days when fireworks can be set off.

The laws limited the number of days residents can set off fireworks from 30 to 11 or 12, depending on what day of the week July 5 falls on.

Other times fireworks can be used include:

11 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. June 29 to July 4

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. July 5, if that date is a Friday or Saturday

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day

State law also says it's illegal to light fireworks on a public street, public sidewalk, park, church, school or public rights of way.

It's also illegal to discharge fireworks when you're intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.

When fire-related illegal fireworks result in property damage, injury, or death of another person, those responsible could face a misdemeanor or felony that is punishable by five years in prison and fines of up to $10,000 or both.

You need to be 18 years or older to buy fireworks in Michigan.

Learn more about fireworks laws in Michigan here.

